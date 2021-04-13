LISTEN: Dodds Dobs Starmer in on Crime Record

Guido’s spotted an unfortunate slip-up by the shadow chancellor during her latest appearance on Woman’s Hour. Discussing the policing of the Sarah Everard vigil, Dodds proudly boasts to listeners:

“You would be quite hard pushed actually to find anyone who has a lesser commitment to the rule of law, to making sure that people are treated fairly, including in fact members of the police forces and others involved in criminal justice, than Keir Starmer”. 

There’s a reason some are speculating Sir Keir wants to get rid of Dodds over her poor media performances…
