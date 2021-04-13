Green Party Applauds French Railways Despite Calling HS2 “An Act of Ecocide”

It looks like the Green Party has had a change of heart. Having spent years campaigning against the expansion of national railways, including calling HS2 “an act of ecocide” and “a nightmare project“, Guido was surprised to see the Greens voice their support for the French government’s decision to ban short flights in favour of train rides, tweeting:

“Heavy investment in national rail networks is what made this possible. This is the climate leadership we need to see!”

Having previously opposed said national rail networks on the grounds that they “bulldoze huge areas of natural woodland and cut wildlife habitats“, Guido would love to know when the party plans to announce that it’s reversed its previous position on HS2. Don’t hold your breath.