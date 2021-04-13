Goldman Sachs Opening New Birmingham Office #DespiteBrexit

Remember all those predictions that the City of London would see an exodus of the likes of Goldman Sachs after Brexit? Well Goldman Sachs has announced that it is moving hundreds of jobs out of London – to a new office in Birmingham by the end of the year, creating “several hundred” new jobs in what will be the company’s biggest UK office outside London. Speaking today, chief executive of Goldman Sachs International Richard Gnodde said:

“Establishing a new office in Birmingham will diversify our UK footprint and give us access to a broad and deep talent pool in the local area. We see tremendous opportunity to enhance our UK presence and continue delivering for our global clients.”

Despite wild scaremongering from Remainers, Brexit still hasn’t produced the job losses in the financial services sector as they’d so eagerly predicted. The UK’s new tech boom isn’t likely to change that any time soon…