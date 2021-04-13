Boris: “We Need to Understand What’s Been Going On” with Cameron Lobbying Probe

Speaking in a pooled media interview today, Boris Johnson commented on his ordering of an inquiry into David Cameron’s lobbying activities with Greensill Capital:

“I have asked Nigel Boardman to have a look at this whole issue of supply chain finance and given him pretty much carte blanche to ask anybody whatever he needs to find out… I want him to have the maximum possible access so we can understand exactly what has happened, and that will of course be presented to Parliament in due course.”

Pressed on whether he’d ordered the inquiry to ‘rough up‘ his former boss, the PM simply said “I think people have just got questions that they need to satisfy – including me – about how this supply chain finance stuff is meant to work.” Guido has his suspicions…