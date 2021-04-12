Through the Keyhole: Boris’s Pet-Friendly Oxfordshire Pad Yours for £4,250-a-Month

With renovations on the Downing Street residence complete, Boris has now decided to make adjustments to his property portfolio by listing his cosy four-bedroom Oxfordshire cottage on the rental market for just £4,250 a month. Featuring a heated swimming pool and a tennis court, Guido takes you through the keyhole of this gorgeous Grade-II listed rural home that includes sweeping countryside views, a ‘garden room’ annexe (whatever that is), and mahogany flooring throughout the property. Although renters beware: it does not include furniture…
Unfurnished though it may be, the Prime Minister / landlord has sweetened the deal by allowing animals onto the property, with the listing showing that potential tenants with pets will be ‘considered’…
Chequers obviously makes it surplus to needs for now…
Hat-tip: Katie Hind, The Mail on Sunday