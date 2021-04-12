Through the Keyhole: Boris’s Pet-Friendly Oxfordshire Pad Yours for £4,250-a-Month

With renovations on the Downing Street residence complete, Boris has now decided to make adjustments to his property portfolio by listing his cosy four-bedroom Oxfordshire cottage on the rental market for just £4,250 a month. Featuring a heated swimming pool and a tennis court, Guido takes you through the keyhole of this gorgeous Grade-II listed rural home that includes sweeping countryside views, a ‘garden room’ annexe (whatever that is), and mahogany flooring throughout the property. Although renters beware: it does not include furniture…

Unfurnished though it may be, the Prime Minister / landlord has sweetened the deal by allowing animals onto the property, with the listing showing that potential tenants with pets will be ‘considered’…