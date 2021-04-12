The Westminster Social Guide: What’s Opening When?

Given it’s all anyone’s interested in, Guido brings you the seminal guide to what pubs and popular restaurants are re-opening when, from Westminster and Pimlico, to Victoria and Charing Cross. Firstly Guido is sad to report the demise of two well-known SW1 restaurants: Quirinale on Great Peter Street, and Roux at Parliament Square. They will be missed.

On to the happier news, plenty of outlets are re-opening on Monday. Bookings-only places are denoted with a 📅:

Re-opening on Monday 12th April

  • Barley Mow, Horseferry Road
  • Boisdale, Belgravia 📅
  • Chez Antoinette Restaurant, Victoria
  • Corinthia rooftop bar & restaurant, Trafalgar 📅
  • Gordon’s Wine Bar, Charing Cross
  • Osteria dell’Angolo, Marsham Street 📅
  • SS Tattershall Castle, The Thames 📅
  • Tamesis Dock, The Thames 📅
  • The Morpeth Arms, Pimlico 📅
  • The Sherlock Holmes, Charing Cross 📅
  • The Trafalgar Roof Top, Trafalgar 📅

Re-opening on 17th May

  • Albert, Victoria
  • Cask & Glass, Victoria
  • Colonies, Victoria
  • Grafton Arms, Victoria
  • Greencoat Boy, Victoria
  • Marquis of Granby, Romney Street*
  • Red Lion, Westminster
  • Sanctuary House, St. James’s
  • Speaker Victoria, Old Pye Street
  • The Admiralty, Trafalgar
  • The Buckingham Arms, Victoria
  • The Cinnamon Club, Great Smith Street
  • The Clarence, Whitehall
  • The Feathers, St. James’s
  • The Old Shades, Whitehall
  • The Old Star, St. James’s
  • The Trafalgar Restaurant and Bar, Trafalgar
  • Westminster Arms, Westminster
  • White Horse & Bower, Horseferry Road

Re-opening on 20th May

  • St Stephen’s Tavern, Westminster
  • The Ship & Shovell, Charing Cross

Re-opening on 21st June

  • Adam and Eve, St. James’s
  • Two Chairmen, Old Queen’s Street

*Their website says they’re re-opening on the 17th, the owner tells Guido “there is a possibility that we’ll be opening on the 17th May”.

Guido confesses he fell short on one count: he could not get in contact with Players in Charing Cross. For the moment, presume they’re a 21st June opening.
