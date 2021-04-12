The Westminster Social Guide: What’s Opening When?
Given it’s all anyone’s interested in, Guido brings you the seminal guide to what pubs and popular restaurants are re-opening when, from Westminster and Pimlico, to Victoria and Charing Cross. Firstly Guido is sad to report the demise of two well-known SW1 restaurants: Quirinale on Great Peter Street, and Roux at Parliament Square. They will be missed.
On to the happier news, plenty of outlets are re-opening on Monday. Bookings-only places are denoted with a 📅:
Re-opening on Monday 12th April
- Barley Mow, Horseferry Road
- Boisdale, Belgravia 📅
- Chez Antoinette Restaurant, Victoria
- Corinthia rooftop bar & restaurant, Trafalgar 📅
- Gordon’s Wine Bar, Charing Cross
- Osteria dell’Angolo, Marsham Street 📅
- SS Tattershall Castle, The Thames 📅
- Tamesis Dock, The Thames 📅
- The Morpeth Arms, Pimlico 📅
- The Sherlock Holmes, Charing Cross 📅
- The Trafalgar Roof Top, Trafalgar 📅
Re-opening on 17th May
- Albert, Victoria
- Cask & Glass, Victoria
- Colonies, Victoria
- Grafton Arms, Victoria
- Greencoat Boy, Victoria
- Marquis of Granby, Romney Street*
- Red Lion, Westminster
- Sanctuary House, St. James’s
- Speaker Victoria, Old Pye Street
- The Admiralty, Trafalgar
- The Buckingham Arms, Victoria
- The Cinnamon Club, Great Smith Street
- The Clarence, Whitehall
- The Feathers, St. James’s
- The Old Shades, Whitehall
- The Old Star, St. James’s
- The Trafalgar Restaurant and Bar, Trafalgar
- Westminster Arms, Westminster
- White Horse & Bower, Horseferry Road
Re-opening on 20th May
- St Stephen’s Tavern, Westminster
- The Ship & Shovell, Charing Cross
Re-opening on 21st June
- Adam and Eve, St. James’s
- Two Chairmen, Old Queen’s Street
*Their website says they’re re-opening on the 17th, the owner tells Guido “there is a possibility that we’ll be opening on the 17th May”.
Guido confesses he fell short on one count: he could not get in contact with Players in Charing Cross. For the moment, presume they’re a 21st June opening.