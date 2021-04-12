Redditch Labour’s Second Photo Op Blunder

Readers may fondly remember Redditch Labour, who Guido caught laughably photoshopping fake masks onto activists who forgot to cover up during a community food bank event. He’s since been made aware of yet more hilarious photo op blunders by the branch. Their most recent move has been to release a ‘manifesto‘ outlining their vision for the area; eyebrows have been raised, however, over the section on “A clean and safe Community”, where one activist is depicted grabbing something other than litter:

The 10-person gathering aside, Guido presumes this isn’t the image the branch were hoping to portray as their vision for the town. Perhaps Guido’s being unfair, and the activist was merely dealing with a red-itch…