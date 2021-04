Ecuador on Sunday elected a tax-cutting supporter of free-market policies as president over his socialist opponent, putting the country on a pro-growth path. Strangely Britain’s left, so often keen on romanticising Latin American radicals, are silent about this result. Promising more prosperity, Guillermo Lasso, 65 years old, received over 52% of the vote to defeat Andrés Arauz, a 36-year-old leftist economist and protégé of ex-president Rafael Correa. Tax cuts win votes, who knew?