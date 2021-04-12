Candidates Continue Campaigning Despite National Mourning

Despite the major parties agreeing to suspend campaigning in recognition of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, councillor candidates from Labour, the LibDems, and the Greens nonetheless continued leafletting across several wards throughout the weekend. Derby’s LibDems almost immediately released a statement in their defence, claiming there was “no national agreement” on the duration of the pause, and that they “will not be bullied” by the Conservatives into a prolonged suspension…

Spurred on by these rousing words, LibDem activists were then spotted delivering campaign literature in Stockport, Kent, Twickenham and Richmond, and York. Keen to join the fun, they were also joined by the Greens in Worcester, and Labour in Derbyshire…

And just for good measure, Labour’s Tees Valley mayoral candidate Jessie Joe Jacobs also advertised her “vision for a green future for the Teesside”. Which is also the first time Guido’s heard of ‘the‘ Teesside…

Perhaps none of this should be a surprise, given how some lefties reacted to the news on Friday…