Boris Authorises Probe into Dave’s Lobbying

Boris Johnson has ordered an independent review into Greensill Capital as a result of the David Cameron lobbying controversy. Nigel Boardman of Slaughter and May will lead the investigation into the now-collapsed finance firm’s activities in government and the role of its founder, Lex Greensill. The Whitehall review will look at how government contracts were secured by Greensill Capital and the role of the former PM in securing them. Cameron will not be chillaxed about this move by his old rival Boris, though he will be reassured that Boardman is the son of a Tory peer and already an adviser to the government. So Dave won’t be sweating too much…