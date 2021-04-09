The Westminster Social Guide: What’s Opening When?

Given it’s all anyone’s interested in, Guido brings you the seminal guide to what pubs and popular restaurants are re-opening when, from Westminster and Pimlico, to Victoria and Charing Cross. Firstly Guido is sad to report the demise of two well-known SW1 restaurants: Quirinale on Great Peter Street, and Roux at Parliament Square. They will be missed.

On to the happier news, plenty of outlets are re-opening on Monday. Bookings-only places are denoted with a 📅:

Re-opening on Monday 12th April

Barley Mow, Horseferry Road

Boisdale, Belgravia 📅

Chez Antoinette Restaurant, Victoria

Corinthia rooftop bar & restaurant, Trafalgar 📅

Gordon’s Wine Bar, Charing Cross

Osteria dell’Angolo, Marsham Street 📅

SS Tattershall Castle, The Thames 📅

Tamesis Dock, The Thames 📅

The Morpeth Arms, Pimlico 📅

The Sherlock Holmes, Charing Cross 📅

The Trafalgar Roof Top, Trafalgar 📅

Re-opening on 17th May

Albert, Victoria

Colonies, Victoria

Grafton Arms, Victoria

Greencoat Boy, Victoria

Marquis of Granby, Romney Street*

Red Lion, Westminster

Sanctuary House, St. James’s

Speaker Victoria, Old Pye Street

The Admiralty, Trafalgar

The Buckingham Arms, Victoria

The Cinnamon Club, Great Smith Street

The Clarence, Whitehall

The Feathers, St. James’s

The Old Shades, Whitehall

The Old Star, St. James’s

The Trafalgar Restaurant and Bar, Trafalgar

Westminster Arms, Westminster

White Horse & Bower, Horseferry Road

Re-opening on 20th May

St Stephen’s Tavern, Westminster

The Ship & Shovell, Charing Cross

Re-opening on 21st June

Adam and Eve, St. James’s

Two Chairmen, Old Queen’s Street

*Their website says they’re re-opening on the 17th, the owner tells Guido “there is a possibility that we’ll be opening on the 17th May”.

Guido confesses he fell short on one count: he could not get in contact with Players in Charing Cross. For the moment, presume they’re a 21st June opening.