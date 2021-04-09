Plaid Senedd Candidate Deletes Tweet Parodying Racist Slogan

Plaid Cymru Senedd candidate Carrie Harper raised eyebrows last night by tweeting photos of a campaign billboard with the dubious caption “Don’t want a Tory for a neighbour? Vote @Plaid_Cymru not Labour”. The tweet bears a striking similarity (no doubt a coincidence) to the infamous slogan bandied around by the neo-Nazi British Movement during the 1964 Smethwick by-election: “If you want a n****r for a neighbour, vote Labour”. The tweet has since been deleted.

Neo-Nazi jokes aside, Guido spotted a few other glaring issues with Harper’s post. Firstly, the billboard pictured within the tweet appeared to lack any legal imprints showing who produced or promoted it, which violates the Electoral Commission’s rules on campaigning. Secondly, the billboard’s text is written only in English. A curious choice for a candidate belonging to a party trying to push for Welsh independence…

Guido wonders whether Harper is just getting a bit accident-prone from the stresses of the job. After all, running an election campaign can’t be easy when you’re under fire from antisemitism accusations…