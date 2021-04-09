Data Not Dates Drakeford: Wales Speeds Up Unlocking

The Welsh government has announced they will accelerate the easing of Covid restrictions as new infections fall, providing major ammunition to lockdown-sceptics in England. Mark Drakeford has announced a number of changes to the country’s unlocking roadmap – which was already more fast-paced than England’s – including:

Two households being able to meet indoors a week earlier than previously planned

The re-opening of gyms and leisure centres a week sooner, brought forward from May 10 th to May 3 rd

to May 3 Outdoor activities for up to 30 people being brought forward from May 3 rd to April 26 th

to April 26 Wedding receptions for up to 30 people being permitted a week earlier than planned from the 26th

Meanwhile Whitehall is currently debating whether hugging should be only allowed in outdoor settings…

The First Minister explained the change is down to Covid cases plummeting, with just 21 cases per 100,000 this week: “This week, because of the improvements we continue to see, we can bring forward some of our plans.” Groups in Westminster like the CRG will no doubt leap on this as proof unlocking dates can be brought forward by the PM if the data indicates it…