Boris Should Still Raise a Pint On Monday

Boris’s spokesperson has told the press that his scheduled pint to celebrate the opening of pubs on Monday has now been cancelled, out of respect for Prince Philip. Instead he’ll be in the Commons joining in tributes to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Guido reckons the PM’s called this totally wrong, there’s nothing Philip would want less than people missing out on getting a drink on the 12th because of some mawkish mourning period. In the words of the prince himself, “Get me a beer. I don’t care what kind it is, just get me a beer!”