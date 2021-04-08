NEW: CCHQ Conclude Rob Roberts Investigation… Without Talking to the Victim

CCHQ has concluded its investigation into MP Rob Roberts’s inappropriate texts to a young female researcher, without talking to the girl involved. A story by Politico this evening reveals Rob Roberts has been telling constituents the investigation concluded three weeks ago – something CCHQ now confirms. However Guido can reveal the young woman at the centre of the scandal has not once been contacted by the party throughout their investigation of the incident, and wasn’t informed about the investigation’s conclusion. Guido imagines this investigation will raise more questions than it answers…

The girl who received Robers’ messages – including asking for “fun times” and whether she wants “to fool around with no strings” – tells Guido:

“keeping him within the party and giving such a minimal punishment is endorsing individuals in power to conduct sexual harassment/assault.” “He should have had the whip removed, it’s not one incident but multiple and he’s a threat to our safety.” “He’s gotten away with it, and that’s not acceptable”

Pushed over the question of whether she’s had any contact with the party since Guido broke the story, she tells Guido:

“No statement, nothing from my side apart from what you reported”

CCHQ says:

“The investigation into Rob Roberts has concluded. “Rob Roberts conduct was found to be unacceptable under the Party’s Code of Conduct and he has been strongly rebuked. “Mr Roberts has apologised for his behaviour and was instructed to undertake safeguarding and social media protection training.”

Guido knows Parliament’s Standards Commission is on the cusp of reporting on the more serious allegation against Roberts. CCHQ’s decision to just give Roberts a slap on the wrists is short-sighted at best…

UPDATE: CCHQ say if the girl in question wants “to come forward to our official complaints process we would of course look into the matter” and they “take all allegations incredibly seriously”