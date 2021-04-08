Latest Poll Says SNP Now On Track for Majority, Alba Unlikely to Win Single Seat

It seems the tide is finally turning in Nicola Sturgeon’s favour. After multiple polls showed the SNP’s potential majority hanging in the balance, a new survey by Opinium says that the party is now on track to win an overall majority in next month’s Holyrood elections, with 53% of voters expected to select the SNP candidate as their constituency MSP, with the Tories lagging at 21% and Labour down at 18% . That’s a 7% increase for the SNP since March…

In the Holyrood regional member vote, 44% of voters chose the SNP, whilst the Tories sit at a distant second at 22%. Crucially, translating these numbers into seats would hand the SNP a parliamentary majority of 13, bringing their total number of seats to a comfortable 71…

Guido suspects the disastrous polling numbers for the Alba Party are most likely to bring a smile to Nicola Sturgeon’s face. According to Opinium, Salmond’s new pet project is unlikely to gain a single seat in Holyrood next month, polling at just 2% in the regional vote. It looks like the declining support for Labour and the Tories has fallen in Sturgeon’s favour – not Salmond’s…

It’s clear Scottish voters just don’t trust Alex Salmond. A poll by Savanta Comres yesterday showed the former First Minister’s net favourability rating stuck in the gutter at -51% (lower than Boris Johnson’s), and today’s data bears that out. Over 63% of Scots take an unfavourable view of a coalition between Alba and the SNP…