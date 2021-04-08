Drakeford Warns Plaid Would Put Up Border Barriers

With the Senedd elections looming large, Guido suspects Mark Drakeford is getting a bit hot under the collar as a result of his plunging poll numbers. New campaign literature posted this week shows Drakeford’s desperate attempts to dismiss any speculation over entering a coalition with Plaid Cymru, saying:

“…Instead of building bridges, Plaid Cymru would put up barriers to our neighbours just over the border.”

Of course, the only problem is Drakeford himself imposed a blanket travel ban across the Welsh border back in October, claiming there was evidence of Covid moving “from east to west” across the UK. The ban will only be lifted on Monday, a mere six months after implementation…