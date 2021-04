April SpAd List Update in Full

It turns out it’s rather tricky getting the latest SpAd list in full from government advisors without lashings of complimentary booze at the Two Chairmen. Guido can finally bring you the latest changes in full since his last big update in December.

One of the more interesting structural changes is the appearance of a new, formal data unit in No. 10 – a Cummings legacy of sorts – consisting of Ben Warner (who’s been separated out of the policy unit), Logan Graham (who once apparently used machine learning to try and get to the moon while working in San Francisco) and Philip Peters.

Two out of Alister Jack’s SpAds have also been shipped up to Holyrood to try and save the UK, now labelled on the official list as “Union“.

The other movers and shakers are as follows:

Cabinet Office Andrew Hood, former Labour advisor, defects and joins Gove’s team

COP26 Cleo Watson joins

DEFRA Saratha Rajeswaran leaves Megan Trethewey is set to join

DCMS Amy Milner makes the leap from CCHQ

FCDO Sally Rushton joins, formerly a George Osborne staffer

HMT/No. 10 joint economic unit James Nation joins

MoD Edwina Thomas joins Lucia Hodgson departs. Formerly a press secretary in No. 10, she will be reunited with Sir Robbie Gibb at his new lobbying venture Kekst-CNC

No. 10 Private office Henry Cook joins from the press team Meg Powell-Chandler joins from the press team

No. 10 Press office Steph Lis joins after the dissolving of the Brexit unit

No. 10 Policy unit Ross Allan now listed under the PU

No. 10 Legislative affairs Alex King joins full time Katharine Howell steps away on maternity leave

No. 10 Events Clare King departs

No. 10 Political office Catherine Rostron no longer listed, though is still working in Boris’s parliamentary office Charlotte Owen joins

No. 10 Project management The opaque-sounding unit has been fully cleared out following the recent departure of Cummings ally Ed Whitehead

No. 10 Data Unit Ben Warner Logan Graham Philip Peters

Scotland Union Unit in Holyrood John Cooper Tom Peterkin



As always, get in touch with future changes here, and read the list in full below…