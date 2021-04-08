April SpAd List Update in Full
It turns out it’s rather tricky getting the latest SpAd list in full from government advisors without lashings of complimentary booze at the Two Chairmen. Guido can finally bring you the latest changes in full since his last big update in December.
One of the more interesting structural changes is the appearance of a new, formal data unit in No. 10 – a Cummings legacy of sorts – consisting of Ben Warner (who’s been separated out of the policy unit), Logan Graham (who once apparently used machine learning to try and get to the moon while working in San Francisco) and Philip Peters.
Two out of Alister Jack’s SpAds have also been shipped up to Holyrood to try and save the UK, now labelled on the official list as “Union“.
The other movers and shakers are as follows:
- Cabinet Office
- Andrew Hood, former Labour advisor, defects and joins Gove’s team
- COP26
- DEFRA
- Saratha Rajeswaran leaves
- Megan Trethewey is set to join
- DCMS
- �Amy Milner makes the leap from CCHQ
- FCDO
- Sally Rushton joins, formerly a George Osborne staffer
- HMT/No. 10 joint economic unit
- MoD
- Edwina Thomas joins
- Lucia Hodgson departs. Formerly a press secretary in No. 10, she will be reunited with Sir Robbie Gibb at his new lobbying venture Kekst-CNC
- No. 10 Private office
- Henry Cook joins from the press team
- Meg Powell-Chandler joins from the press team
- No. 10 Press office
- Steph Lis joins after the dissolving of the Brexit unit
- No. 10 Policy unit
- Ross Allan now listed under the PU
- No. 10 Legislative affairs
- Alex King joins full time
- Katharine Howell steps away on maternity leave
- No. 10 Events
- No. 10 Political office
- Catherine Rostron no longer listed, though is still working in Boris’s parliamentary office
- Charlotte Owen joins
- No. 10 Project management
- The opaque-sounding unit has been fully cleared out following the recent departure of Cummings ally Ed Whitehead
- No. 10 Data Unit
- Ben Warner
- Logan Graham
- Philip Peters
- Scotland Union Unit in Holyrood
As always, get in touch with future changes here, and read the list in full below…