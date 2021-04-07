WATCH: White House Rejects Vaccine Passports on Freedom Grounds

While Brits now seem set on having to show our papers to enter a music gig, the White House has come out firmly against any vaccine passport system, citing their one and only interest in the debate: “American’s privacy and rights”:

“”The government is not now, nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential. There will be no federal vaccinations database and no federal mandate requiring everyone to obtain a single vaccination credential”

The US now joins the World Health Organisation who yesterday also cautioned the use of vaccine passports – including for international travel purposes.

In contrast it now seems the UK is certain to see them introduced. The SNP’s Ian Blackford has also told the Telegraph they’re likely to vote with the government – completely overriding any Tory libertarian rebellion. Labour continue flip-flopping, naturally: HuffPo reported the party was going to come out against them, only for Pippa Crerar to claim it’s still not clear whether the party will oppose them entirely…