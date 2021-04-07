WATCH: Laurence Fox’s Manifesto-less Manifesto Launch

Laurence Fox was back in Westminster this morning to launch his manifesto. His speech covered a surprisingly wide-ranging policy platform that goes well beyond a focus on the culture war, including policies on re-opening Hammersmith Bridge and reforming the greenbelt. Laurence spoke to Guido after his speech under the shadow of Churchill’s statue, asking about his plans to scrap tube and bus fares for six months and how that would affect TfL’s already empty coffers.

Fox promised Guido the policies are fully costed, and a document would be sent to him alongside the manifesto:

“We’ve got a very detailed costing of all the policicies which I can provide to you straight away after this if you like.”

Broken promise number one; bizarrely for a manifesto launch, we’re three hours down the road and yet to receive anything other than the two-page bullet point pamphlet handed out at the time…

Guido was quite confused to see Fox’s list of promises lead with “No COVID passports or mask mandates” – powers the Mayor of London doesn’t enjoy. Like Sadiq Khan’s weed and rent controls promise, it seems Laurence is focusing on using the role of mayor to lobby the government for change rather implement reforms that would be within his power: a tactic confirmed by Richard Tice after the event. Fox also deferred to Sadiq Khan’s costings when asked about his TfL fares abolition policy. Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery…

Asked about this morning’s YouGov poll putting Fox on just 4%, he responded:

“I’d love 4%, I got onto a poll, it’s brilliant. It’s a stepping stone to greatness!”

We shall see…