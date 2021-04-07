LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

In tonight’s LIVE with LITTLEWOOD:

  • PAPERS PLEASE: Are vaccine passports necessary?
  • BACK TO THE FUTURE: Will normality resume on 21st June?
  • RACE REPORT: What have we learnt?
Joining host Mark Littlewood will be journalist and politician Suzanne Evans, Spiked Editor Brendan O’Neill, Centre for Policy Studies Director and Sunday Times columnist Robert Colvile, Emma Webb of the Free Speech Union, and IEA Acting Academic and Research Director Syed KamallTUNE IN AT 6PM HERE.
