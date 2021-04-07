LIVE with LITTLEWOOD

BACK TO THE FUTURE: Will normality resume on 21st June?
RACE REPORT: What have we learnt?
Joining host Mark Littlewood will be journalist and politician Suzanne Evans, Spiked Editor Brendan O’Neill, Centre for Policy Studies Director and Sunday Times columnist Robert Colvile, Emma Webb of the Free Speech Union, and IEA Acting Academic and Research Director Syed Kamall. TUNE IN AT 6PM HERE.
mdi-tag-outline
IEA
MessageSpace
Sponsored
mdi-account-multiple-outline
Brendan O'Neill
Emma Webb
Mark Littlewood
Robert Colvile
Suzanne Evans
Syed Kamall