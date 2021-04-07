Sadiq Khan Has Children Sing His Praises Over Climate Plans

Not to be outdone by Laurence Fox’s trailblazing battle bus tour, Sadiq Khan has kicked his mayoral reelection campaign into overdrive by having young Londoners (also known as children) tell us all just how great Sadiq is, and how his climate policies have effectively saved their lives. “Keep up the good work, our future lives depend on it”, writes one particularly concerned ten year old.

Sadiq’s supposed efforts to tackle air pollution have formed a central plank of his campaign, as his new young recruits appear only too keen to tell us. Of course, reducing pollution is certainly made easier during a global pandemic when everyone’s stuck at home – shame about the “plant 2 million trees pledge“…