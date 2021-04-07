JCVI Recommends AstraZeneca Alternative for Under-30s Where One Available

JCVI is now recommending an alternative to the AstraZeneca jab for under-30s where one is available. The MHRA identified 79 cases of extremely rare clots among the 20 million vaccinated, 19 of whom died, 51 of whom were women. They say while the link to the Oxford vaccine isn’t proven it’s seen as increasingly likely.

Meanwhile the European Medicines Agency’s safety committee just held a press conference made no mention of suspension for young people, and concluded that the benefits of using AstraZeneca outweigh risks. Notes “unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as very rare side effects” of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

Is this the first time Europe’s being less cautious with the roll out than Britain?