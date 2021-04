Sadiq Khan continues to be less-than-subtle in signalling his intention to copy Boris and make the leap from City Hall to No. 10. Today he tried imitating Boris’s famous over-the-head trickshot. The shot was not a long shot by any means, taken in a children’s playground, the hoop was directly 2 feet above Sadiq. Low risk, low reward. Guido reckons Boris’s longshot was a slam dunk by comparison…