Galloway Lays Down Gauntlet to Salmond

While Salmond’s Alba party is creating family infighting among the Scottish independence camp, Guido enjoyed watching a similar row over the weekend between Scottish Tories and George Galloway’s “All For Unity” party. Not only are the Tories threatening he’ll split the vote and let in Sturgeon, some are even claiming he’s actually an anti-union sleeper agent. Paranoid…

Galloway isn’t spending time firing back at the Tories, however – he’s got Salmond in his sights. Yesterday he published an open letter laying down the gauntlet for an Andrew Neil-chaired debate between the two on Spectator TV, claiming it’s “the debate that the public have been longing for. Box office, TV gold. The heavyweights of Scottish politics.”

“I’m sure you’ll agree with me that it is an outrage and a disgrace that the BBC and STV continue to exclude us from the televised debates, despite polls showing that both of our parties are set to win seats in the next Scottish Parliament.”

Galloway says he’s happy for it to go down “any time, any place”. Guido’s got all his fingers crossed that the fiery debate goes ahead…