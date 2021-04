Amanda Milling has announced the death of Chesham & Amersham MP Dame Cheryl Gillan DBE this weekend, explaining she “had been ill for some time, but battled her illness with great stoicism and grace.” Boris tweets:

Always full of wise advice and good humour, she was much loved on all sides of the House of Commons and will be sorely missed. My sincere condolences to her family and friends. (2/2) — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 5, 2021

R.I.P…