Starmer Broke Covid Rules on First Day of Unlocking

On Monday Starmer, who has had to self-isolate 3 times after being pinged, was out on the campaign trail in Milton Keynes, sharing on social media carefully posed, socially distanced snaps of him, their candidate and the shadow home secretary. A local resident has claimed this social media post didn’t tell an accurate description of the day’s campaign operation, however.

Taking to a local Facebook group, Julie shared a photo she’d taken, in which photographed Sir Keir accompanied by 12 Labour activists – twice the legal limit. The photo also shows a maskless Labour leader:

This is in breach of the Labour Party’s own Covid campaigning advice: Labour sources don’t deny the photo of 12 were all Labour activists and staff, however were keen to stress that those involved in the actual campaigning were sticking to the rule of six and given Keir attended in a working capacity he had staff accompanying him – like the (similarly maskless) PM does on his official visits.

Guido did wonder whether the local resident had got the wrong end of the stick and that the four to the right of the photo were just passing by, however a second photo seemingly shows the figures still with the campaign group later on.

Guido will let the readers adjudicate on this one…