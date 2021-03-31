Nandy: Labour’s Patriotism Doesn’t Need Flags

51 weeks into the role and Lisa Nandy is set to finally make a major speech on foreign policy this afternoon, in which she will talk about “how patriotism will help Britain to rediscover a confident, outward-looking approach to the world”. Given the last set of headlines made by Nandy – from calling for the army to be abolished, to an old clip emerging in which she refused to say whether Churchill was a hero or a villain – Labour is clearly keen to emphasise this aspect of the speech. It’s point number one in their press release…

On Sky News this morning, Nandy turned patriotic fire on the Tories, accusing the government of not having a “patriotic vision”:

“In the end, no ammount of wrapping yourself in a flag is going to change the fact that this government does not have a patriotic vision for the people of this country and is prepared to go out and fight for it in the world.”

Admittedly it’s difficult to go out into the world and fight for things if you’ve replaced your army with a woke ‘peace force’…