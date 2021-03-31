Nandy Insists UK is Institutionally Racist, Despite Report

When asked on Sky News this morning if she accepts the idea that while there is some overt racism in the UK, that does not mean there is institutional racism. It’s fair to say she was unimpressed by the research…

“I just think that would be an extraordinary finding, if that is, in fact, what the report says.”

“There is an institutional problem that has been widely recognised by the head of the Equality and Human Rights Commission and by successive governments as well.”

“What would be a real shame and roll back progress is if today, we ended up in a situation where the government is seeking to downplay or deny the extent of the problem rather than doing what it should be doing, which is getting on the front foot and tackling it.”