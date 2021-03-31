Greta Statue Contributes to Acid Rain

The University of Winchester has unveiled a new bronze statue of Greta Thunberg. Titled “Make a Difference”, it is believed to be the “first life-size sculpture” of the activist, and its £24,000 erection follows the woke university declaring “a climate and ecological emergency in 2019″. Guido is reevaluating his opposition to statues being toppled…

Ironically, the 96th-ranked university chose to make the statue out of bronze, the smelting process of which is seriously environmentally harmful, producing wastewater, slag, and releasing toxic metals from copper, silver, and iron to cobalt and selenium into the atmosphere. Smelters also release gaseous sulphur dioxide, contributing to acid rain, which acidifies soil and water. Bronze Greta’s stealing her own future…