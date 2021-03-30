Laurence Fox Confesses he has Broken Covid Rules

London Mayoral candidate Laurence Fox this morning admitted to breaking coronavirus rules. Avoiding specifics, when asked if he has been indoors with members of multiple households, Fox told Guido:

“I must confess I have”

Whilst Fox has not sat on any park benches, he hinted he may have stretched the definition of business meetings. With the ONS revealing that as of two weeks ago 54.7% of people in England now have Covid antibodies, Guido is sensing a shift in attitude to the rules. Fox claimed everyone is breaking them. Between the commentariat and the public, Guido has a feeling he may be more right than wrong…