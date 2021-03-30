Laurence Fox Battle Bus Launch

Guido’s also spotted Reform UK’s Richard Tice and Martín Daubney at the launch. Could we be about to see the launch of a pact?
Laurence about to give what he describes as his first stump speech:
“I am not a politician. I never wanted to be a politician. I am a single father and I am an actor, well I was an actor.”
“We are here to reclaim your freedom and we need to unlock London now.”
“Someone needs to unlock London now, and I can tell you one thing: Sadiq Khant. And Sadiq Won’t.”
“Sadiq Khan is ashamed to be British”
“Freedom of speech is under threat in the cathedral of wokery that is London,”