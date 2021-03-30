Labour 10 Points Behind Tories, Starmer 10 Points Behind Boris

Two new polls spell more bad news for Labour, with surveys from YouGov showing that the party now lags 10 points behind the Tories nationally, and Sir Keir also trailing Boris by the same margin on who the public think would make the best Prime Minister. Shockingly, only 60% of those who voted Labour in 2019 prefer Starmer to Boris…

Roughly two in five (37%) say Boris would make the better head of government, whilst 42% of Britons say they would vote for the Conservatives if an election were held tomorrow. Guido is sure swapping out Anneliese Dodds will fix all Starmer’s problems…