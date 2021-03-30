Kwarteng: David Cameron “Has Been Largely Exonerated” from Lobbying Scandal

Speaking on Sky News this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had this to say on David Cameron’s alleged Treasury lobbying on behalf of Greensill Capital:

“As far as I know David Cameron did absolutely nothing wrong. He was a public servant for a long time, he’s now gone into private life and is working for Greensill Capital. People have looked into his role, people have looked into the fact that he may or may not have contacted people, officials in the Treasury. As far as I know everything was above board. He’s been largely exonerated and I think we should just move on.”

That’s the second Cabinet minister to defend Cameron on the record now…