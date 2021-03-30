EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Fox Reveals London Mayoral Pact with Tice’s Reform UK

Speaking to Guido on his battle bus, Laurence Fox has revealed for the first time there is to be a pact between Reclaim and Reform UK in the upcoming London election:

“I think Richard’s obviously very into a low-tax, high growth economy, and I’m more focussed on the cultural stuff becuase I think it touches everything, so we’re totally complimentary in that way”

“We spoke about standing somebody from this side of the conversation and we agreed that I would do it because I seem to get punched in the face more often by my political enemies than he does, and he’s going to stand for the assembly”

This obviously confirms that Tice won’t be standing in Hartlepool – good news for the Tories…

Fox also told Guido he will refuse the vaccine until after 2023, when he claims clinical trials will be concluded:

UPDATE: Tice’s candidacy in London confirmed
