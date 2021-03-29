Scottish LibDems Appear to Sign NFL Star

The Scottish Liberal Democrat Holyrood election campaign has got off to an unexpected start, with the party’s candidate website going live advertising a man by the name of “Mr Mister” as their lead candidate for the West of Scotland. Mr Mister seems very emphatic for such a liberal anti-gender enforcement party…

Strangely, Mr Mister is accompanied by a photograph of US NFL star-turned commentator Emmanuel Acho, author of New York Times bestseller “Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man”. Are the digital gurus behind the website trying to tell the party something?

The photo of Acho has now been removed from the website. A spokesman for the LibDems told the Clydebank Post that the party “had just grabbed a random picture to test dimensions. That whole section shouldn’t be visible to the public atm so we will tweak our settings while we finish it up.” Looks like the LibDems are searching for a last-minute substitution…