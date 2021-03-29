Parliament Spending £80 Million to Find Out How Much Renovation will Cost

Parliament’s restoration and renewal saga has hit another expensive milestone today as authorities begin an £80 million four-year programme to survey the estate. Surveyors are being recruited to scour the Palace of Westminster over the next half-a-decade, carrying out over 100 surveys to map what has to be done to preserve, restore, and renew the crumbling parliamentary estate. Costs for the full programme are currently guesstimated to be in the region of £12 billion. Spending £80 million to find out a specific sum for how much the programme will cost is more thick of it than the thick of it…