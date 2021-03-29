MPs’ Covid Cab Expenses to be Scrapped

MPs are set for disappointment when they return from Easter recess on the 13th April, as their private taxi expenses are to be scrapped. Rules were changed during Covid to allow MPs to commute into parliament from their London homes while avoiding public transport. A bulletin sent from IPSA to MPs last week however set out that “When the House returns from Easter Recess on 13 April, MPs will no longer be able to claim for commuting costs between their London home and Westminster.” Hopefully the beginning of the end of MPs and their offices taking taxpayers for a ride during the pandemic…