Hard Left Rallies Behind Holocaust Conspiracist Councillor

Last Friday it was revealed Labour had removed its endorsement from GLA candidate Preston Tabois, who Guido revealed had made a number of antisemitic social media comments including seemingly agreeing with a Holocaust conspiracy theory. Guido imagined Tabois’ candidacy sacking would be fairly uncontentious – how wrong he was…

On Saturday the official Momentum Twitter account posted that “Denying the Holocaust is abhorrent and must be called out, but…” It was swiftly deleted.

Incredibly, the hard left’s backing of Preston Tabois doesn’t end there. Guido’s now been passed a letter by Haringey Labour councillor Daniel Stone, who is trying to rally support for the now-former Labour London Assembly candidate. It claims the Labour NEC were undemocratic and removed “a black candidate with deep roots in the working class”, as well as attacking the “blatant double standards involved, when compared to the national Labour Party’s continued endorsement of the Parliamentary candidate for Hartlepool.”

A well-informed source has told Guido LOTO figures are now thinking of trying to use Momentum’s Holocaust Tweet as a springboard for getting them proscribed as a Labour party organisation; hoping to get the deed done before their party conference. If correct that should be a very fun battle to watch…