Farage Appointed to Carbon Capture Firm Advisory Board

In his first big signing since leaving elected politics, Nigel Farage has joined Dutch Green Business – a carbon capture firm which – as a member of the company’s advisory board. The business describes its mission as setting out to “harness free market forces and the access to capital needed to rapidly accelerate the reforestation of Earth”. Who said Brexit would limit British work opportunities on the continent…

In an announcement message last night, Farage said:

“All we every hear is about raising taxes, banning things. Let’s do something positive for the environment! DGB plan to plant tens and tens and tens of millions of trees across this world.”

This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise – while he thinks the cult of Greta is loopy, Farage loves trees (apart from when they’re hitting him in the face while on his battle bus). Environmental causes were among the projects the former Brexit Party leader said he wanted to get involved with in his leaving elected politics message at the start of this month, saying:

“There are some environmental causes that I care strongly about such as the health of our oceans and let’s get planting trees! Everybody talks about it but nobody actually does it.”