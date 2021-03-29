Drakeford’s Day Drinking Defences

Whilst French farmers took to dumping manure on government buildings last week amid trade protests, the Welsh Assembly has begun fortifying against similar unpleasant public acts. On Friday, fences started appearing around the parliament in a bid to stop the public gathering there to drink. Although the move to fence off outdoor socialising was advertised at the start of the month, Guido has it on good authority the decision to put up fencing around the parliament’s Pierhead building was also driven – according to a source in attendance at the Senedd commission’s operations meeting – by government concerns around public urination.

If only the Welsh Parliament had a better track record when it comes to preventing unwelcome drinking sessions…