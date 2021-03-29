Black African Brits Seven Times More Likely to be Unvaccinated than White Brits

New data from the ONS has revealed that just 58.8% of Brits identifying as Black African and over the age of 70 had received a vaccine jab by 11th March 2021. This is compared to 91.3% of White Brits who are seven times more likely. Even when controlling for age, sex, socio-demographic characteristics, and underlying health conditions, the ONS found the odds of Black African Brits over 70 being unvaccinated were still 5.5 times greater…

The ONS added that “Statistical modelling shows that accounting for differences in geography, socio-demographic factors and underlying health conditions does not fully explain the lower vaccination rates among ethnic minority groups.” A worry.

Deprived areas in the UK are still seeing high vaccine take up with the most deprived quintile achieving 87%, not far out of line with the least deprived’s 92.1%.

The good news, however, is that as of the end of February, an impressive 94% of the 2.2 million people classed as ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’ had received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine. The survey, which was conducted more than a month ago, also showed that 4% had already received two doses. A month later antibodies will have been developed and the protective effect of the vaccine will have substantially come about…

The data, which was collected from 22 to 27 February this year, also revealed that 81% of clinically extremely vulnerable people reported leaving their home in that last week of last month. As Guido has said before, the more the country is vaccinated the more adventurous people become…