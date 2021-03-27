SNP MP Defects to Salmond’s New Party

SNP MP Kenny MacAskill has announced he’s quitting the party to join Salmond’s new Alba Party. He will remain an MP:

“My office will continue operating for constituents and I will continue serving as MP. Along with other colleagues in Alba I will work with the SNP Group in Westminster in opposing the harm that’s being done to our land by the UK Government.

I will likewise continue to work for Paul McLennans election as the constituency MSP at the coming election in May.

Whether in the SNP, Alba Party or Yes Movement, Independence is our shared goal. Let us go forward and deliver it.”