Thousands of Jobs to Be Created at Former Honda Plant #DespiteBrexit

Thousands of jobs are set to be created at a car manufacturing plant in Swindon, after US firm Panattoni announced today it would buy the 370-acre site from Honda in a deal worth £700 million. Another big win this month for British industry #DespiteBrexit…

Back in 2019, Honda announced plans to close the facility as industry-wide sales slumped in the wake of electric competition. A move which gloating Remainers were keen to pin on Brexit, despite Honda’s own insistence that the decision was unrelated to the EU…

Speaking on today’s announcement, Panattoni’s UK director Jason Smith said:

“The re-development of this strategic employment site will deliver thousands of new opportunities in roles which underpin the operation of the local and regional economy.”

Previously revelling Remainers curiously quiet on this one…