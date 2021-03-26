Labour London Candidate Booted After Guido Facebook Exposé

A Haringey Labour councillor has had the Labour party’s endorsement of his London Assembly candidacy formally removed by the NEC after a Guido exposé into antisemitic posts shared by the councillor on Facebook. LabourList reports that while Preston Tabois told the NEC he was “mortified” by the social media posts, the Labour regional director recently decided to remove him as a candidate. The decision being agreed to by a panel of three NEC members…

Guido first revealed Tabois’ posts last August, in which the candidate endorsed a conspiracy theory that Jews murdered each other in the Holocaust in a masterplan to create the state of Israel. While Preston Tabois’ deselection is good news, last Friday it was revealed that despite Sir Keir’s “zero tolerance” stance, Tabois’s suspension ended last week – allowing him to resume attending meetings. Swings and roundabouts…