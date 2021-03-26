Hartlepool on Knife Edge According to New Poll

A fascinating new MRP poll released by The Times this morning shows Hartlepool to be on much more of a knife-edge than many commentators first thought. As could have been predicted, the Reform/Brexit Party’s polling has tumbled by 17 points since 2019, with the Tories now confirmed as being the main benefactors at this point; up by 7% to 36%, just three points behind Labour’s Dr Paul Williams. Will this make Tice reconsider standing in the by-election? It certainly undermines his suggestion the Tories should stand aside and let him take the fight to Labour…