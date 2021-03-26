Byline Times and Skwawkbox Misfire on Home Office Expenses

Two days ago the Byline Times ran a piece entitled “Home Office fails to explain strange expenses”, in which they investigated the reported spend on the department’s expenses logs. Among the outgoings included £107,269.40 spent with Global Beauty Products Limited, and £5,415.90 at Primark. Skwawkbox reprinted the investigation, claiming the Home Office’s procurement card “revealed list of shocking spending”. Guido reckons both outlets are about to experience some red faces…
Guido’s made some inquiries and, without much effort, discovered:
A Home Office source tells Guido much of the £5,400 Primark claim was, in fact, for refugees – not just clothes for migrants. The Byline Times prides itself in reporting “what the papers don’t say” – turns out there’s good reason for that…