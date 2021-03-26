Alex Salmond to Stand as Leader of New Independence Party in Holyrood Elections

Alex Salmond is to stand as the leader of a new independence party – named the “Alba Party” – in Holyrood elections. They’ll stand on the list vote only, with four candidates per region.

Because of Scotland’s mixed PR voting system, the move is quite clever from Salmond as it won’t split the vote as much it may otherwise do if the Holyrood election were fought under FPTP. This could actually result in more pro-independent MSPs in Holyrood…

UPDATE: We now go live to the SNP’s reaction:

— Stewart McDonald MP (@StewartMcDonald) March 26, 2021

UPDATE II: And now for the Scottish Tories’ response