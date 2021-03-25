WATCH: Graceless Khan Refuses to Say A Good Word About Bailey in Mayoral Debate

Sadiq Khan raised more than a few eyebrows last night during the London Mayoral election debate, after he outright refused to offer a single word of praise for his opponent Shaun Bailey during the closing moments of the programme. With both candidates asked if they ‘like each other‘, Bailey gave what Guido presumed was the obligatory polite nod of respect to the Mayor, saying “for me it’s not personal, of course I respect Sadiq […] one of the great things about the London Assembly is how collegiately we work”. How kind.

Khan, on the other hand, had no time for his opponent’s civility, instead launching a final blistering attack against Bailey as the credits began to roll:

“I’ve got to be honest, some of the things that Shaun has said Eid, about Diwali, about women, about girls, about multiculturalism, about those that receive benefits, I get deeply upset by. They’re not my values, they’re not London’s values. And I hope Londoners reject those values on May 6.”

Charming. Guido points out that even Donald Trump had something nice to say about Hillary Clinton when asked a similar question back in 2016…